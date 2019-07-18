NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With temperatures across the Mid State will be above 90 degrees over the next several days, Nashville Electric Service is offering some tips on on how save money and energy.
According to NES, the outside temperature is the biggest factor that affects your electric bill.
Some ways to stay cool while keeping energy use down are:
- Setting your thermostat between 76 and 78 degrees in the summer
- Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing while you are at home
- Close your shades and curtains during the day to keep the heat and sunlight out
- Make sure your HVAC system is serviced every year and includes a check on refrigerant levels, compressor, hoses, ductwork and thermostat
- Clean or replace air filters regularly
- Invest in a programmable thermostat
NES also offers energy savings and bill pay tools online at nespower.com
