NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 7,400 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power after an outage on Friday night.
NES officials said their crews are working to restore power in West Nashville "as quickly and safely as possible."
We are currently experiencing an outage in West Nashville impacting more than 7,400 customers. Crews will restore power as quickly and safely as possible.— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 5, 2021
To check outages in your area, click here.
News 4 is working to gather more information about the outages and we will have updates online and on-air.
