NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Storms moving across the MidState are leading to power outages in Nashville on Thursday night.

Nashville Electric Service is reporting 11,315 customers are without power as of 6 p.m. To report an outage in your area, click here.

As the outage numbers continue to rise due to the storm line that continues to move through our service area, we want to remind you of the options you have to report your power outage. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/bol9AhV5DQ — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) May 6, 2021

There are reports of storm damage in Nashville including this tree down in the Temple Hills area. According to the Metro Police website, there are 40 active calls with more than a dozen for downed trees and wires. To learn more about the damage reports, click here.

Damaging wind and hail are the primary concerns with storms that move across the Mid State between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davidson and Williamson Counties was canceled as of 6 p.m.