NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As storms moved across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, the Nashville Electric Service reported as many as 11,000 customers without power.
Nashville Electric Service reported 11,315 customers without power around 6 p.m. Thursday.
As the outage numbers continue to rise due to the storm line that continues to move through our service area, we want to remind you of the options you have to report your power outage. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/bol9AhV5DQ— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) May 6, 2021
As of 3:30 a.m. Friday, that number has dropped to just under 800.
There are reports of storm damage in Nashville including this tree down in the Temple Hills area. According to the Metro Police website, there were at one point 40 active calls with more than a dozen for downed trees and wires.
To learn more about the damage reports, click here.
“Well, that tree just came down.”@NashSevereWx pic.twitter.com/KqeCKdAEAL— Big D (@RadioBigD) May 6, 2021
To report an outage in your area, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.