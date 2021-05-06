The storms took down a tree in the Temple Hills area of Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As storms moved across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, the Nashville Electric Service reported as many as 11,000 customers without power. 

Nashville Electric Service reported 11,315 customers without power around 6 p.m. Thursday. 

As of 3:30 a.m. Friday, that number has dropped to just under 800. 

There are reports of storm damage in Nashville including this tree down in the Temple Hills area. According to the Metro Police website, there were at one point 40 active calls with more than a dozen for downed trees and wires.

