NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service (NES) is gearing up for potential severe weather in the Midstate on Thursday. 

Officials tell us they're monitoring the weather and making appropriate plans in case weather-related power outages occur.

If you're an NES customer and your power goes out, here are a few tips: 

  • Check on your Emergency Kit to make sure you have essentials, like non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets, flashlights and fresh batteries. Also make sure you have enough prescription medications, formula and diapers, if needed. 
  • Fully charge all electronic devices – cell phones, tablets, laptops and backup solar or power bank chargers. 
  • NES also recommends enabling text messaging through your online account at www.NESPower.com so you can quickly report a power outage by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR). You can also call 615-234-0000 to report an outage. 

If you're in the area of a downed power line, always assume it's live, stay away from it, and call 911. 

 

