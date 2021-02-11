NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service (NES) is gearing up for potential severe weather in the Midstate on Thursday.
Officials tell us they're monitoring the weather and making appropriate plans in case weather-related power outages occur.
A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect today for northwestern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for accumulating ice and potentially dangerous …
If you're an NES customer and your power goes out, here are a few tips:
- Check on your Emergency Kit to make sure you have essentials, like non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets, flashlights and fresh batteries. Also make sure you have enough prescription medications, formula and diapers, if needed.
- Fully charge all electronic devices – cell phones, tablets, laptops and backup solar or power bank chargers.
- NES also recommends enabling text messaging through your online account at www.NESPower.com so you can quickly report a power outage by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR). You can also call 615-234-0000 to report an outage.
There's potential for severe weather in our area. If you lose power, report it by calling 615-234-0000, visiting https://t.co/KA3Q8Prr6l or texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR). Also, if you see a downed power line, assume it is live, clear the area and call 911. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/YXtugjrxju— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) February 10, 2021
If you're in the area of a downed power line, always assume it's live, stay away from it, and call 911.
