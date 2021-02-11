NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service (NES) is gearing up for potential severe weather in the Midstate on Thursday.

Officials tell us they're monitoring the weather and making appropriate plans in case weather-related power outages occur.

4WARN WX Alert: Winter storm expected to bring ice and rain A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect today for northwestern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for accumulating ice and potentially dangerous …

If you're an NES customer and your power goes out, here are a few tips:

Check on your Emergency Kit to make sure you have essentials, like non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets, flashlights and fresh batteries. Also make sure you have enough prescription medications, formula and diapers, if needed.

Fully charge all electronic devices – cell phones, tablets, laptops and backup solar or power bank chargers.

NES also recommends enabling text messaging through your online account at www.NESPower.com so you can quickly report a power outage by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR). You can also call 615-234-0000 to report an outage.

If you're in the area of a downed power line, always assume it's live, stay away from it, and call 911.