NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service and Metro Water Services are working to assist furloughed federal employees as the government shutdown continues.
Furloughed federal workers who are NES customers can have their bill payment extended for 30 days. Call 615-736-6900 to speak to an NES adviser about payment options.
Metro Water Services customers who are being affected by the shutdown will not be charged late fees and will not be disconnected for not paying their bills. To receive assistance, those who are impacted need to bring their photo ID and furlough paperwork to the customer services center at 1700 Third Ave N. or call 615-862-4600. If the employee is not listed on the MWS account, proof of residency may be required.
Mayor David Briley issued this statement:
As mayor, my top priority is to work to ensure that all residents have what they need to thrive, whenever possible.
No one’s livelihood should be leveraged to make a political point. Families shouldn’t have to worry about keeping the lights on or having water to drink as a result of such an unnecessary shutdown.
I am very grateful to Metro Water and NES for agreeing to give furloughed federal workers the much-needed relief they deserve.
