NES: Less than 2,300 outages remain after Sunday's storm

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As crews for Nashville Electric Service continue to work around the clock, more than 2,000 customers remain without power on Friday.
NES said crews have reduced the number of outages from 131,709 at the peak to under 2,300 in just over five days. Customers can check their area for outages by clicking here.
For those without power, NES officials are reminding to follow the safety guidelines when using a generator.
"Do not operate a generator inside due to carbon monoxide concerns, and do not connect a generator to a home electrical system," NES said in a statement on Friday.
Sunday’s storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state. Crews have replaced more than 250 broken poles and repaired damaged lines while working 14-hour shifts, NES said.
"Crews have completed all major circuit repairs. Tomorrow’s focus will be on outages impacting fewer than 100 customers and pole replacement," NES said in a statement on Friday.
Spring Hill Firefighter Mitchell Earwood was killed in Sunday's storm, but there were no reported deaths connected to the storm in Nashville.
All crews are being careful practicing safe distancing and residents are advised to avoid them to allow them to work.
“We are strongly urging crews to wear masks in trucks to protect others and in the field if they are within six feet of crews or customers," NES said in an email to NEWS4 Nashville on Monday evening.
NES officials said on Monday the storm caused one of the largest power outages on record for the company. NES officials said the tornado on March 3 left 50,000 customers without power.
NES officials announced Thursday that they are extending its grace period and waiver of late fees until June 30th to support its customers during this challenging time. For more help, call NES Customer Relations at (615) 736-6900.
On Tuesday, 36 additional bucket trucks and 90 crew members from Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky were brought in to help NES crews.
To report an outage, call 615-234-0000. People are advised to not touch downed power lines or broken poles, call 911 and then call NES Customer Service at 615-736-6900.
