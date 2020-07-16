NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service said the company is extending its grace period of disconnections.
NES officials said they will not shut off your power if you are behind on your electric bill payments through September.
They are also reminding everyone, $350,000 is available in bill assistance. To apply for assistance, click here.
“NES realizes the financial hardship our customers are facing during these challenging times, and we want to help. We extended the grace period for disconnections and waived more than 300,000 late fees to date, totaling more than $2.2 million,” Sylvia Smith, vice president of customer services for NES, said in a statement on Thursday.
Customers can be set up on a 12-month payment plan on overdue balances. Customers can be enrolled in an installment plan with no penalty or interest.
“We urge customers who may have difficulty paying their bill to reach out to us and let us help you navigate through payment options," Smith said.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call NES Customer Relations at 615-736-6900, Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.