BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - An early-morning power outage for over 5,200 customers on Nashville Electric Service was caused by a bird.
According to NES, the outage occurred the 5 a.m. hour Tuesday morning when a bird flew into power equipment. The outage caused customers in the Riverbridge area to lose power for more than an hour.
NES tells News4 that repairs have since been made and all power has been restored to the area. The condition of the bird remains unknown.
