NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service reports about 3,500 customers are without power Friday afternoon in the Una-Antioch area and surrounding neighborhoods.
According to NES officials, the problem stems from a tree on a power line.
Crews are working to restore the outage as quickly and safely as possible.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.