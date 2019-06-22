NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service estimates about 10,000 customers are still without power after Friday night's powerful storms rolled through Davidson County and surrounding communities.
At the height of the severe weather, about 50,000 customers were in the dark.
NES officials said they had made "significant progress overnight and into today."
Crews are working around the clock until power is restored to those without electricity.
Multiple downed trees, power lines, and broken poles across the service area take time to repair, NES said.
If you see a downed power line, do not go near it, and immediately call 911.
NES asked for customers to please be patient while they work until everyone's power is restored.
You can check the latest outages here on the NES outage map.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
