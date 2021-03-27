NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service (NES) workers have been working day and night since Thursday's storm, leaving thousands in Nashville without power.

At its peak, NES reported over 11,500 residents were without electricity to their homes shortly after high winds brought down trees and powerlines. Crews worked overnight after the storm and by 3:30 pm on Friday, the number of those without power had been significantly reduced to 1,600.

Cleanup effort still underway after storm tears through East Nashville East Nashville has been in cleanup mode since yesterday's storm timbered trees and impacted power lines.

After this morning's storm, NES said there are currently about 2,700 customers without power, increasing from yesterday's number. Since

Thursday's storm, 61 power poles have been reported broken. NES said 46 of this number have already been replaced.

NES assured that the safety of their customers and employees continues to be their top priority as they work around the clock to restore power across Metro.

The safety of NES customers and employees continues to be our number one priority. Severe weather conditions can impact restoration times and make for hazardous conditions. Anyone who encounters a downed wire should assume it is live, avoid it and call 911 immediately.

Customers experiencing outages should report them online at nespower.com, call 615-234-0000 or text “OUT” to 637797.