Crews continue to cleanup debris, restore power after Sunday's storm

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crews for Nashville Electric Service are working around the clock to get power restored to tens of thousands of customers, but utility officials warned that restoration could take a week or two for some.

Sunday’s storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state.

The storm with its straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power at the peak.

As of 10 a.m., about 80,000 NES customers are without power. NES officials said some customers could be without power for as long as a week or two.

