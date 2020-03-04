NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following the devastating, and life altering tornadoes that swept through middle Tennessee on Tuesday morning, NES workers have found themselves as busy as ever to bring light back to people's lives.
Since beginning the work, crews have been able to restore power to over 21,000 customers in the area.
As of Wednesday night, more than 28,000 people are still without power.
Right now, it is estimated that 673 power poles have been broken from the storm. This is compared to the 200 power poles broken following the 1998 tornado.
NES is hoping that if all goes well repairing the substations and transmission lines, most customers should expect to have power back by Monday, however, that is not a guarantee.
