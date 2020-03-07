NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Electric Service crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power to those affected by the tornadoes.
NES says crews are making steady progress and as of Saturday afternoon, there are about 8,500 customers without power, down from nearly 50,000 customers without power immediately after the storm.
Crews have made repairs to impacted substations allowing them to focus on areas immediately affected by the tornado. On Saturday, about 200-230 bucket trucks have been working on the system throughout the day.
Work is likely to continue into next week and will include replacing 754 poles either damaged or destroyed in the storm. About 150 poles have since been replaced.
The public is kindly asked to keep their distance from NES crews as they work in order to keep the community and crews safe and so that power is restored as quickly as possible.
