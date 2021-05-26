NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service says a broken power pole has left over 6,2000 customers east of the Nashville Airport without power.
Approximately 6200 customers are without power this morning due to a broken pole. Crews are on the scene and making repairs as quickly as possible.— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) May 26, 2021
The outages were reported just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
NES says crews are on the scene working to restore power to the affected customers as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.