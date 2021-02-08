NASHVILLE – Some Nashville residents are upset after noticing an hug spike in their utility bills.
Megan Kiner lives in Donelson and she’s one of the residents who was shocked to see her January bill.
“The last two months we received an electric bill for 700 dollars and then another one for $650 roughly so that’s a considerable hike,” said Kiner.
She says she doesn't understand the reason why, especially living in a small home. She asked Nashville Electric Service about the spike and says they explained that during the winter months bills are typically higher.
“It’s under two-thousand square feet so at this point between those two bills that’s more than what we pay per month in rent…so yea!” said Kiner.
Kiner hired a professional to look at her HVAC system and discovered her fan was running a little more than normal, but she says her NES bill still didn’t add up.
“Even if you run the fan 24-7 that tops maybe a 60 dollar additional charge per month,” said Kiner.
Kiner is not the only one shocked and upset over their recent bills. On the Facebook Group called “Hip Donelson,” there were hundreds of others sharing similar experiences in spikes in their utility bill. Lori was one of them.
“We’re used to you know an $80 or $90 dollar electric bill. We’re used to up to 150 to 160 dollars in the extreme months but 300 hundred dollars that’s a problem,” said Lori.
News 4’s Danielle Jackson took those concerns to NES. A spokesperson shared this statement and tips for residents:
At Nashville Electric Service, our mission is to provide safe and reliable power, and we are committed to working one on one with customers to help them manage their bills and electricity usage. We understand that customers may be seeing higher bills this month compared to prior months, but there has not been a rate increase. Power bills are tied directly to energy usage, and December weather was about twice as cold as November. When it’s colder, customers typically use more energy so their bills are higher. Even if your thermostat remains on a constant temperature, energy bills will fluctuate according to outside temperatures.
Here are some tips to help customers lower their bills:
- Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower and bundle up in a cozy sweater, warm socks or a blanket.
- Set your water heater’s temperature at 120° F.
- Keep your garage door closed to buffer colder outdoor air from trickling into your home.
- Use exhaust fans sparingly to avoid pulling extra warm air out of your home.
- Open your curtains or blinds during the day to allow natural sunlight to heat your home.
- If you haven’t already, weather-strip and caulk your home where air leaks might occur to prevent cold air from entering your home.
- Replace your air filter regularly so your heating system runs safely and efficiently.
- To better manage your power bill and find ways to save, go to NESPower.com and click on “analyze my bill”
If customers are having a hard time paying their power bill, call NES at 615-736-6900 to talk through payment options with a customer service advisor.
Despite NES’s message, Lori still believes more need to done.
“We’ve done everything we can to reduce and it’s even higher than what it was then something’s not right,” said Lori.
