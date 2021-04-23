NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) has announced new funding set aside to help customers needing to make energy improvements to their homes.
The grant of $750,000 comes from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation and is going towards NES' Home Uplift Program. The Home Uplift Program is limited to lower-income homeowners in NES' service area.
Customers who qualify for the program will receive valuable energy efficient upgrades and can expect lower monthly energy bills in addition. Some of these upgrades include duct sealing/replacement, attic insulation, water heater and pipe insulation, wall insulation, HVAC clean and tune, HVAC replacement, windows and door replacement, heat pump water heater, refrigerator replacement, LED bulbs, and low-flow showerheads.
Many participants in the program have reported better air quality and improved overall comfort in their homes.
Sylvia Smith, NES Vice President of Customer Services said, "NES is proud to do its part in helping limited-income homeowners make the adjustments needed to lower their bills. The Home Uplift Program is designed to help customers stay in their homes longer by making them more sustainable."
NES asks those interested in the Home Uplift Project to visit online.
