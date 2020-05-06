NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crews for Nashville Electric Service are working around the clock and have reduced the number of outages from 130,000 to under 5,000 in over four days.
Sunday’s storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state.
The storm with its straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power at the peak.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there are still 4,895 outages, but power has been restored to more than 126,000 NES customers. NES officials say all major outages have been repaired.
Crews have worked 14-hour shifts around the clock. They have replaced more than 250 broken poles and repair lines damaged in Sunday's storms.
"NES would like to remind customers who are still without power and using a generator to follow safety guidelines. Do not operate a generator inside due to carbon monoxide concerns, and do not connect a generator to a home electrical system," NES said in a statement on Thursday evening.
Lightning Strike in Hendersonville
Transformer down in Mt. Juliet
Tree across Murray Lane in Brentwood.
Tree down in the Wildwood subdivision in Brentwood.
Trees snapped in half and shut down Lebanon
Tree uprooted in the Brentview Estates neighborhood on Bradfield Drive.
More tree damage in the Brentview Estates neighborhood on Bradfield Drive.
A tree snapped in half in Charlotte Park.
Here is some damage in McMinnville.
Tree damage was reported throughout the state.
Here is a man standing next to some tree damage.
Fallen tree damages a car.
Fallen trees damaged a few cars.
Here is some of the storm damage in Unionville.
There is downed trees and power outages on Woodvale Drive.
A 110-year-old farmhouse and the tree is probably almost that old. No one was hurt and the house is still standing strong.
Here is tree damage in Coffee county.
There are downed Tree and power lines on 2nd Ave
There is tree damage in Estill Springs.
The Martha Leeville Community Clubhouse was damage from the storm.
There is storm damage off Broadway
Tree fell in a front yard due to the storm on Bolton Drive in Smyrna
Tree fell over into house on Cherokee Road due to this storm.
Tree hit a home in Morrison
There was damage on Georgetown Drive off of Brook Hollow Road in West Meade.
Utility poles damage was reported in Spring Hill.
Utility poles damage was reported in Spring Hill.
A large tree fell on an unoccupied house along Grandaddy Road on Sunday Afternoon. Photos by Jon Guthrie
A large tree fell on an unoccupied house along Grandaddy Road on Sunday Afternoon. Photos by Jon Guthrie
A large tree fell on an unoccupied house along Grandaddy Road on Sunday Afternoon. Photos by Jon Guthrie
A large tree fell on an unoccupied house along Grandaddy Road on Sunday Afternoon. Photos by Jon Guthrie
A large tree fell on an unoccupied house along Grandaddy Road on Sunday Afternoon. Photos by Jon Guthrie
Some of the tree damage in the Cherry Hills neighborhood in Antioch
A tree limb caused some damage to a home near Antioch High School.
The storm caused some damage in Nolensville
There was storm damage on Georgetown Drive off of Brook Hollow Road in West Meade.
A building was damaged in Hohenwald.
There was tree damage in Murfreesboro.
Storm damage occurred in southern Lawrence County.
Trees broke in half on a horse farm.
Four trees are down in Smyrna
There was damage at the Greenway on Stones River.
There were trees down on a front yard in Nashville.
There was tree damage in West Meade.
A downed tree damaged a truck in West Meade.
A downed tree damaged a truck in West Meade.
There is wind damage in Maury County.
Jesse King of Spring Hill said "Now there's a trampoline in my backyard. Slightly damaged."
