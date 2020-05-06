Crews continue to cleanup debris, restore power after Sunday's storm

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crews for Nashville Electric Service are working around the clock and have reduced the number of outages from 130,000 to under 5,000 in over four days.

Sunday’s storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state.

The storm with its straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power at the peak.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there are still 4,895 outages, but power has been restored to more than 126,000 NES customers. NES officials say all major outages have been repaired. 

Crews have worked 14-hour shifts around the clock. They have replaced more than 250 broken poles and repair lines damaged in Sunday's storms. 

"NES would like to remind customers who are still without power and using a generator to follow safety guidelines. Do not operate a generator inside due to carbon monoxide concerns, and do not connect a generator to a home electrical system," NES said in a statement on Thursday evening. 

Storm Damage - May 3, 2020

 
 
1 of 114