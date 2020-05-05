Crews continue to cleanup debris, restore power after Sunday's storm

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crews for Nashville Electric Service are working around the clock and have reduced the number of outages from 130,000 to under 50,000 in over two days.

Sunday’s storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state.

The storm with its straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power at the peak.

As of 3:30 p.m., there are less than 48,000 outages, but power has been restored to 81,000 NES customers. NES officials said some customers could be without power for as long as a week or two.

