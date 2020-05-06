Crews continue to cleanup debris, restore power after Sunday's storm

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crews for Nashville Electric Service are working around the clock and have reduced the number of outages from 130,000 to under 30,000 in over three days.

Sunday’s storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state.

The storm with its straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power at the peak.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are still around 28,329 outages, but power has been restored to over 100,000 NES customers. NES officials said some customers could be without power for as long as a week or two.

