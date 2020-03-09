Neither the state of Tennessee, nor Nashville have adopted recommended wind speed standards

Caroline Saville is determined to rebuild on Holly Street in East Nashville, even if a tornado has hit her street twice in 22 years.

“We've had two literally go down this street that were this bad,” Saville said, standing in front of the tree that uprooted and crushed her home.

A native of North Carolina, she says she’s used to hurricanes, and wants to implement the same kind of stricter building standards when her home is rebuilt.

“I think they should be built stronger homes, using stronger materials,” Saville said.

But News4 Investigates found if that rebuilding process started today, contractors would only have to build homes to withstand winds up to 90 miles per hour, even while experts believe homes in Tennessee should at least withstands winds of 110 miles per hour.

The International Code Council, which recommends standards for construction across the country, relies on experts to determine what kinds of wind speeds our homes at a risk of experiencing.

News4 Investigates first reported last year that in 2018, they deemed Tennessee homes should be built to withstand winds of 110 miles per hour, but the state fire marshal had only adopted their standards from 2009, which require homes to withstands speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The state fire marshal is still considering that stricter standard, as is Nashville.

Bill Herbert, director of metro codes and building safety, said they follow the direction of the state when it comes to building codes.

However, Herbert said councilmembers have already contacted codes, inquiring if the city should adopt even stricter requirement, including hurricane ties on roofs.

“If the metro council has the appetite to up the wind loads in association with the building codes and residential code, and that's their prerogative,” Herbert said.

Saville said she wants her new home to be rebuilt to withstand as much wind as possible.

After all, she said, Nashville has become more than just the “it” city.

“This is a tornado town,” Saville said.

