NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors are issuing a warning about kids going door-to-door asking for money.
Video captured in the Woodmont neighborhood spotted two boys seeking a donation outside a Nashville home.
“Excuse me ma’am. My name is Josh. Would you like to donate to the Waverly Belmont youth football team,” the boys asked through a camera outside the home.
Patrick McMakin lives nearby and said the boys showed up to his Woodmont neighborhood home too.
“These were younger kids. They couldn’t have been second grade, maybe, or something,” said Patrick McMakin.
The boys claimed to represent the Waverly Belmont youth football team, but neighbors said one phone call to the organization revealed they didn’t.
“It makes me feel sad for the children because I think they’re being exploited,” said Diane McMakin.
She was a teacher in Nashville for 35 years and said she knows the scheme well.
She said sometimes the kids have flyers that they claim prove they are collecting for who they say they are. Sometimes they sell candy, but in many cases, there’s a adult behind the scam.”
“Generally, when they come to your home, they’ve been dropped off by someone who’s waiting, and then they go door-to-door, and then they meet up with them,” she said.
Police said you should never write a random solicitor a check. They can easily steal your identity.
Before donating cash, do your due diligence to make sure the cause is legit.
“Something seemed off about it and I was in the middle of something, so I just said ‘Come back tomorrow,’ and they never did come back,” said Patrick McMakin. ‘I thought it was kind of strange and I’m not really surprised to hear they’re not with Waverly.”
Police said it’s rarely a good idea to give any random solicitor cash. Instead, if you want to donate, they said contact the organization and donate to them directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.