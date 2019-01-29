NASHVILLE (WSMV) - People living in the Salemtown neighborhood are getting slapped with "wrong-side of the street" parking tickets and they don't know why.
People have been posting about it on websites like Nextdoor.
Jeremiah King said he has parked in the same spot outside his home for about nine months and has never had any issues.
Tuesday morning, King was getting ready to leave for work and noticed a ticket on his windshield.
"It says to park in the direction of traffic, and I intentionally circle around the neighborhood and park right around so I can park in the direction of traffic, I don't park on the curb," said King.
Residents usually get notices if they need to keep cars off the streets for weather or city events, but they haven't received anything recently.
There's also no signs telling them not to park.
"It's just really confusing and so I made some phone calls and pretty much no one had answers for me," said King.
News4 reached out to police to see why these tickets are being given out, but we have not yet heard back. We will update this story when we do.
