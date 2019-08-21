Nashville homeowners are required to keep their grass and weeds shorter than 12 inches.
If they don't, they can face fines.
So residents living on South Nashville's Songwriter Circle want to know why the city isn't maintaining its property that backs up to their homes.
Regina Wildun built her home in 1993 and for years the Metro parks department bush-hogged the property next door.
"And they just stopped cutting it. They just stopped," said Wildun.
Since then, there have been snakes, coyotes, and even an apparent bobcat, and now neighbors are afraid to take their kids and pets outside.
"It's very, very dangerous. We're scared of them," said Wildun.
News4 took Wildun's concerns to Metro parks.
They said their adjacent property is considered a "natural habitat," that they're trying to protect and promote healthy wildlife in the urban core, and that, not cutting the property, helps with the storm water system.
The city is now agreeing to bush-hog the area once a year during the winter.
Wildun and her neighbors said, that's not enough.
"I think, bottom line it's money," said Wildun. "I think my property taxes should count for something. If this was your next door neighbor you would not be happy."
Additionally, several residents reached out to councilman Jeremy Elrod.
He said Metro parks should have included homeowners in the conversation when they decided to stop mowing.
Elrod said he's now pushing the parks department to mow at least part of the property.
He's hopeful the city can then work with homeowners, and maybe they can agree to help with the maintenance going forward.
