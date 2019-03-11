Construction noises are not what you want to hear when you're trying to go to sleep.
That's exactly what's keeping neighbors up all night long in Midtown.
People living in the 807 18th condos are frustrated about an up and coming apartment complex. It's a 20-story building called Kenect in the heart of Midtown.
Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell told News4 he's heard from at least a dozen people over the last few months.
"It is just destroying quality of life. I've talked with several residents in that community who have gone and got hotel rooms at various times because the noise is just so bad," O'Connell said.
He told News4 concrete pours are happening late at night into the early morning hours. They're also complaining about bright lights.
O'Connell said the company, McHugh Construction, isn't breaking any city noise ordinances.
"My hope is that eventually there could be some window overnight where we don't just say you don't get 24/7 to go do the noisiest parts of your project," O'Connell said.
Some living in the area understand the concerns, but also realize the project has to stay on time.
"It might very well bother people that live down here on the end, but also there's a time frame. There are things that have to get done by a certain time to put the building up too," Tommy Huguely who lives nearby said.
"The up and running concept versus the couple of years it takes of headache to get there and sleepless nights is making people wonder, have we gotten this growth piece right?," O'Connell said.
The construction company is based out of Chicago. They forwarded News4 to a spokesperson.
We have not heard back.
