NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Take a book, leave a book: That is the general rule of Little Free Libraries. However, some of our neighbors are noticing someone is taking all the books all across the city. Rae Ryan in Sylvan Park said her family built theirs together as a pandemic project. “It gets a lot of activity,” Ryan said. “At any given time, there is at least 30 plus books in here.”

Just a few days ago, Ryan walked outside to find it wiped clean. “Anytime anything gets moved that is personal to you, it hurts your heart a little bit and feels bad.” Ryan said. Every single book was gone but one. “For whatever reason, the person who took all the books left the Book of Common Prayer,” Ryan said.

Neighbors all over said Little Free Libraries are being cleared left and right. Julie Tanner said her daily, several-mile walk near Belmont takes her past 18 Little Free Libraries. She said a third have been recently emptied. “I was kind of unhappy to come by and see some that were completely empty,” Tanner said. “That is not how it works.”

Some neighbors suspect someone may be stealing books and selling them for money. Workers at McKay’s told News 4 that the most they would buy books like these for would be anywhere from 5 cents to just a couple dollars. “There can’t be much value in these used books for the amount of work that is going into it,” Ryan said.

Ryan said she thinks whoever is doing this is finding the Little Free Libraries through the online registry that shows a map of locations, but she said it isn’t going to keep her from filling it up again. “We are just going to wait and hopefully it fills up,” Ryan said. “If it happens again, we will fill it up again. I am not deterred by it.”

We asked Nashville Police if they are looking into this. Police said at this time, they are not aware of any reports being made. Neighbors told us they haven’t filed reports with police since the books technically are free.