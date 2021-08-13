NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We know that Mt. Juliet continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in Tennessee, with almost 40,000 residents living there.
This means more housing development, which can be frustrating for existing homeowners.
In the Master's View subdivision in Mount Juliet, a golf course and land surrounding the neighborhood.
The land that backs up to a few of the neighbors is currently classified as R-1 residential, but there has been an application to rezone it to R-2 suburban residential.
"Yea, we are pretty upset," Neely Crombie told News 4.
The rezoning proposal includes 24 acres, with maximum use of potentially 221 multifamily units.
"R2 zoning, that would allow for multifamily housing anything from nursing homes to all kinds of stuff," Crombie said.
"It's concerning. What I worry about is if the golf course is next because they are owned by the same people," neighbor David Hooker told News 4.
With many aspects of life that can change, neighbors are ready to defend their subdivision.
"I've contacted a lawyer and waiting to hear back," Crombie said. "Our house values will definitely be impacted. I lose all this beautiful, wooded privacy over here."
"It's nice and quiet and again not a lot of traffic and we don't want to start dealing with that," neighbor Sara Poole said. "I'll rally up the neighbors."
The Wilson County Planning Commission is set for Friday, August 20th at 10 a.m. and is open to the public in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
