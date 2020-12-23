MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Just two days before Christmas with family at home, Murfreesboro's Abby Merryman has work to do. It's not last second shopping, or gift wrapping.
It's something more meaningful.
"I just prayed over it and said maybe God is leading me to do this," Merryman said.
After hearing about the low work morale at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital due to the emotional and mental toll of COVID-19, a neighbor asked Abby if she would help gather donations in her Berkshire neighborhood to do something for the front-line workers.
"If you know me," Merryman said. "I'm not going to say no."
So in the season of giving, minutes following her Facebook post calling for help for frontline workers, $2,000 in donations was raised from the help of her Berkshire neighbors.
Merryman said she received donations from as far as Florida and Alabama from people that wanted to help out.
"By that (Monday) evening we had raised $3,000," Merryman said.
It was enough to add another hospital in Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna.
"What we are doing now is providing a local restaurant owner, Munch. They're doing all the catered meals. We are providing 60 dozen donuts, Dunkin' Donuts donated all the coffee. Now we have a bunch of snack baskets."
All together this will serve more than 330 frontline workers.
"One woman yesterday I talked to just cried she said you have no idea what this means to all of us."
The snacks and cards of encouragement will be delivered on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Rutherford and 6 p.m. at Stone Crest Medical Center in Smyrna.
