A proposal for more than 1,300 homes could completely change part of Gallatin.
It's called The Meadows, and some neighbors of Gibbs Lane near Dobbins Pike are all for it. Others said it's too much, too fast for the 386-acre property. There was one place Tuesday morning where you were guaranteed to hear both sides.
"I want fried chicken," said Robert Ream, talking to a waitress jotting down his order. "I want light and dark, so just give me half a chicken."
"We got Republicans, we got Democrats," Ream continued, turning his attention to the room. "Everybody who comes in here believes they're right."
No matter who they are, the lunch crowd at Ashley and Trixie's Family Restaurant could agree over a good bowl of fried okra and the sound of grilling burgers.
Tuesday, the debate was over something very close, something just down the road.
"I'm for this," said Ream, who lives on Gibbs Lane. "It'll bring tax base, and I think the county needs that. I see a scrubby old field that no one's doing anything with."
Another neighbor, restaurant owner Tommy West, worries about the traffic it'll bring.
"I just don't like such rapid growth," said West, talking between ringing up customers. "I think it puts a burden on the taxpayers that's been here for a while. 2,600 people, that's just too much."
Representative for the proposal Reggie Mudd said there's just a need for housing in Sumner County, and millennials and empty nesters alike want a walkable community. Mudd said walking trails and green space are included in the proposal and eight acres would be donated to the city that could be used for a park or police or fire station.
Mudd said they'd take on any needed road improvements including widening Gibbs Lane and straightening Dobbins Pike at Gibbs Lane. He said the proposal is looking to preserve the community feel and give a lot of jobs to locals.
An annexation and rezoning needed for the proposal was discussed at a Planning Commission session Monday night. Gallatin Planning Director William McCord said a significant number of comments will need to be addressed and the plan resubmitted before its ready for Planning Commission review.
Until that review, debates over lunch at Ashley and Trixie's continue.
"He just thinks he knows more than I do," laughed West, sitting next to Ream. "That's all it is. That's just a front he puts on."
