After more than 80 years in one spot on Elliston Place, the Elliston Place Soda Shop will move right next door. Some claim this is no win for historic preservation. Others argue it's a move that had to happen.
A sign outside Exit/In tells you everyone from The B-52s to Cheech and Chong to Tom Petty to Flock of Seagulls has played there.
"Billy Joel, it's hard to imagine him on that stage in there," smiled Exit/In owner Chris Cobb.
Cobb said that variety is just right for Elliston Place, a stretch that's proudly different. That ranges from the Rocky Horror Picture Show jacket hanging in a store window to a mural of an alien scarfing down a pizza.
Part of what's made the block unique is the Elliston Place Soda Shop, there since 1939. The shop won't be opening its doors in its longtime home again. It's moving. Cobb, who's watched a lot of changes on the so-called Rock Block, said the news is complicated.
"I think a lot of what makes a place is its location," said Cobb. "I'm glad we're not losing the brand altogether, but I wonder how much of the soda shop we'll lose along the way. We need to be careful."
Developer Tony Giarratana is behind a summer 2020 re-opening of the Elliston Place Soda Shop right next door. A press release said the new location will allow for twice the seating and will be in a 1930s style.
Randy Rayburn of Music City Hospitality Consulting is also working on this. Rayburn told News4 the shop has to continue next door because Giarratana and the landlord of the old building were unable to reach an agreement. A press release said the shop faced closure last year due to cash flow challenges and escalating rent.
Cobb said his concerns stem from the recent closure of longtime bar The Gold Rush and past proposals to put a new development at the site of historic apartments on Louise Ave.
"We're going to hope for the best," said Cobb, referring to the new soda shop location. "We're going to hope that the soda shop is as great as we remember and even better. It's better than it going away altogether, right? But there's a trend going on down here on the block with buildings being bought, businesses closing, and the threat of development coming in. We, as a community, need to be very vocal about what we want to see down here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.