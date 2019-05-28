CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A neighbor said she can't sleep not knowing what happened in the murder of a 60-year-old grandmother.
Carol Bowman's body was found in her Clarksville home on Church Court on Monday after a welfare check. A representative for police didn't give any other details but confirmed the case to be a homicide and said they're working leads right now.
"I don't consider too many people my friends, but I know a good person when I see one," said a neighbor who preferred not to share her name.
"The last one she sent me was Sunday," the neighbor continued, showing messages she'd received from Bowman. "'Hey, promise me no matter where life takes us, we'll always be friends. Love you.'"
The neighbor said Bowman was someone who loved nothing more than visits from her grandchild.
"She would say, 'Baby wears me out, but I love it,'" laughed the neighbor.
Bowman's chair outside sat empty on Tuesday.
"I keep looking up there waiting for her to come out," said the neighbor. "I'm still in shock. Then, I got angry. I don't get it. I don't understand what happened."
It's hard for this neighbor knowing she won't be getting any more of those messages from Bowman.
"I sent her a message back an hour ago," said the neighbor. "I know she's gone. I said, 'hey Carol. I know you're not there now, but I know you're with your mom in heaven, and yes, we'll always be friends.' I love you, Carol."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.