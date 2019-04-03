NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors say more needs to be done to keep people safe after a man was hit and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the 49-year-old man was killed while walking along the tracks near the Davidson Road and Harding Pike train crossing.
“One of the staff members came to me and said somebody’s been hit,” Belle Meade United Methodist Church Pastor Jim Hughes said.
Metro Police says the man didn’t move for the train’s horn, and ear buds were found near he scene.
Hughes says someone being hit and killed has been a fear for some time.
"The group that we've been really concerned about are the students who ride the city bus,” Hughes said.
Last August News4 cameras were rolling as a group as a group of students walked across the track. It’s the way for students from Hillwood High School and H.G. Hill Middle School to get to a Metro Transit bus stop.
Sidewalks are being added to make the commute safer, but it doesn’t help with the railroad crossing.
“If they could move it so they don't have to cross the railroad that would be a great move,” neighbor Catherine Gemmato-Smith said.
Councilwoman Mina Johnson tells News4 there are on-going talks with MTA and Public Works to see if they could move the bus stop to a safer location on the other side of the tracks. This is a move some neighbors have been pushing for, for sometime.
"It's a shame that something like this might have to be the catalyst for that kind of a change,” Hughes said. "We've been hoping that it would never happen."
It’s unclear where the man that was killed Wednesday on the tracks was going or coming from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.