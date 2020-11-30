ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – Neighbors in an Antioch neighborhood want a four-way stop at an intersection they consider dangerous.
The intersection is Lavergne Couchville Pike and Maxwell Road.
“It’s very scary considering we've already asked for help for this corner,” Sameka Dixon, a homeowner said.
Dixon heard the bang from a crash on Monday. She ran outside to help a man lying on the ground.
“First, sympathy for the gentleman on the ground, but then thanking God that they didn't come through the wall with my children,” Dixon said.
Metro police said a van was heading toward Lavergne Couchville Pike. Investigators told News4 the driver didn’t see the stop sign until it was too late and t-boned another car.
That sent the van on its side and the car into Dixon’s house. It’s a place she’s called home for nearly a decade.
“I'm very thankful. My children went screaming through the house and woke up my husband who was sleeping,” Dixon said. The car sat right below Dixon’s 9-year-old son’s room. He wasn’t in there at the time. Three people had to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be alright.
Dixon hopes local leaders will take action to fix the intersection.
“This is our home. We want to stay here, but we can't stay here if we don't have protection,” Dixon said.
News4 reached out to the council member who represents the area to see if any changes are on the way but did not hear back on Monday.
