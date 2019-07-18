HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville police are investigating an overnight shooting where homes and cars were hit in the Bridgemill neighborhood.
Officers responded to a shots fired call on Bixby Private Lane around 2 a.m. Thursday. Nobody was hurt in the shooting.
Christine Hernandez's doorbell camera captured the sound of gunshots.
"When I looked through it and heard it, I was like holy freak. Seriously? It's quiet over here," Hernandez said.
She called 911. Police started looking through the neighborhood early Thursday.
"I feel like someone was targeted. I don't think this was a random act," Hernandez said.
Other neighbors also heard the shots. Angelo Zodda remembers an officer knocking on his door telling him about the shooting.
"I wasn't expecting that to happen here at all," Zodda said.
He has two kids and nothing like this has happened in the almost two years he's lived in the neighborhood.
"Once we saw that, we started checking the windows upstairs to make sure nothing went into the house," Zodda said.
Neighbors said they have more questions than answers at this point.
They want to know who is behind the shooting and why it broke out in the first place.
Until someone is caught, Hernandez worries more could happen.
"I'm thinking that person is going to come back and do more damage to who knows what," Hernandez said.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile Application.
