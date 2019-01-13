NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An East Nashville woman heard the gunshot that cost her boyfriend his life.
Metro Nashville police said two men approached their SUV while they were right outside of their home on Pennock Avenue on Saturday.
A sea of flashing lights caught Michael Williams' attention.
"You know it's serious when there's all the officers and stuff and ambulances. It wasn't just one or two. It was a lot of people," Williams, an East Nashville resident said.
It's concerning for Williams because he lives near the home on Pennock Avenue. It's where metro police said two men approached 32-year-old Broderick Porter-Baugh's SUV with guns demanding money.
Inside that SUV was his girlfriend along with four kids.
"A lot of people in this neighborhood are hardworking people and I'm sure that's the last thing you want to think about when you're coming home from work," Williams said.
Police said one of the suspects forced the woman and children inside the home. The other stayed with Porter-Baugh outside where he was shot in the leg.
Porter-Baugh was taken to the hospital where he later died.
"That could've been anybody. That could've been us or anybody across the street that had just been hanging out in the neighborhood. It's a little scary. It's a little rough to think that," Williams said.
The suspects took off in Porter-Baugh's 2012 white GMC Terrain, which was later found that night on Adlai Street near Frances Street.
The suspects are described as young black men, one with shoulder-length dreadlocks. They were wearing camouflage cloths to cover their faces.
No arrests have been made in the case. Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the identity of the gunmen is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
