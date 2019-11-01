A man is charged in the shooting death of his step-son.
Wayne Fisher is charged with second degree murder.
According to the TBI he killed 26-year-old Tyler Durden on Halloween night.
A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous witnessed the violence.
“It could’ve been us, anybody could’ve been dressed up. My nerves have been tore all to pieces.”
Residents of the town of Liberty describe it as small and quiet.
“Very, very shocking. It’s the last thing you would expect to be here in small town America,” said Michael Carpenter.
The neighbor who witnessed the shooting said it started with a knock on the door.
“The boy cam up knocked on his door, nobody came to the door at that time. He came walking up here and we told him we had candy. Well after that Wayne came out and the boy went back down there and that’s when he had the gun.”
The neighbor said she called 911.
“They kept on asking questions. I said, y’all need to get to the boy. You know, the guy that’s on the ground.”
Durden was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he died.
A man who was taking his daughter out trick-treating said the fire hall was hosting a celebration for kids when the gun shot rang out.
“A lot of people that were there heard the gunshot and they immediately got everybody inside the fire hall and get them secured,” Carpenter.
Fisher’s next door neighbor said she is still processing what happened.
“This is the worst nightmare I’ve ever had. It’s going to be a long time before I get over this.”
Fisher is being held on a $500,000 dollar bond.
