NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors are now rallying together to raise money for funeral expenses for two Nashville brothers killed in a house fire.
Next door neighbors Mel Goldstein and Conor McCarthy met Fred and Frank a little more than a year and half ago when they moved in.
Music is how they got to know each other, until the brothers died after their house caught fire on Satuday, Feb. 15.
"Frank would always hang out on his side deck," said Conor. "We'd come out and he'd be talking about how he'd be sitting there listening to us rehearse. Such a sweet guy."
They were surpised to learn that Frank had previously played at many local places like the Bluebird Cafe and was a professor at Tennessee State University.
His brother, Fred was an Army veteran who dealt with a number of injuries during and after his service.
"They were good people. They were giving and deserved to be given to," said Mel.
The brother's extended family lives states away.
Mel, Conor and the Jones' former next door neighbor, Jo Allie, began collecting money for funeral expenses through GoFundMe, as a way to help their family.
They tell News4 the brothers had little to no money saved. Their biggest possession, their house, now destroyed after the fire.
"We just felt like we needed to do something," said Mel.
"Just watching the way that Frank cared for his brother, Fred. He gave up his whole ending years of his life taking care of his brother."
Their hope is that through giving to say goodbye to the Jones brothers, Nashville neighbors will take a little more time for each other.
"It really goes a long way to reach out to your neighbors and get to know people," said Conor.
If you would like to give to the Jones Brother's funeral arrangments, you can donate here.
