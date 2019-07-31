A developer is looking to place more than 60 lots on Hickory Point Rd. in Montgomery County. Some neighbors are fighting back, claiming new lots would take away what they love about their home.
"But yeah, I like this area," said Marjorie Johnson, sitting on her porch. "You can sit here and watch the big fluffy clouds and the blue sky. I didn't think I'd ever be a rocking chair person, but I love it. It's beautiful here."
"Hey babies! You got company!" laughed Johnson walking behind her home. "We got the diva chickens! There they go!"
Something's just arrived down from Johnson's porch view, a sign for an upcoming rezoning public hearing.
"I said, 'oh no,'" she said. "I didn't like it."
The Regional Planning Commission has just recommended a rezoning of the land across from Johnson.
Agent Holly Point LLC is looking to place a 63-lot subdivision at Hickory Point Road near Gholson Road. The proposal is heading to the county commission seeking approval.
"People have to go somewhere, but do they have to go across the street from me?" asked Johnson. "The road's not made for a lot of traffic. It's going to mess up a lot with the drainage of the land."
A representative for the Planning Commission said the new homes would bring the total of cars on the road to 1,200 a day, up from about 940 cars now. The representative said the road can actually handle 10,000 cars a day.
The representative added the developer plans to spend a quarter of a million dollars on improvements to the water line in the area.
"Pretty soon it's going to be all cement," said Johnson, looking at the trees across the street. "They just keep building and building and building."
A public hearing in front of the county commission is set for the Montgomery County courthouse at 6 pm on Monday, August 5.
Johnson said if this goes through, there's only one thing she can do.
"We're going to move," she said. "We're moving. We wanted the serenity, the quietness. It's so quiet here."
