It's going to be a long couple of months for people who live along the I-440 corridor.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently removed the grass median and installed concrete barriers where work will take place.
On the other side of the sound-reduction walls, people are getting geared up for serious construction noise.
Victoria Harris lives along I-440 and has called the area home for nearly 30 years.
In recent weeks, she has heard some construction noise during the daytime. However, TDOT installed a new sound barrier to protect homes from the noise.
“Smash! Smash! Smash! But it didn’t seem to last that long,” Harris said. “When they built this new wall, it was quite noisy. This wall is taller than the old wall, so we’re hopeful when all this is said and done, it will really be better.”
The noise wall will get a real test in the coming weeks. TDOT will use what’s called a “rubblizer” to tear up the concreate and re-purpose it.
The rubblizer hammers the ground with the force of nearly a ton, hitting the ground roughly 30 times a minute.
Judy Morris lives next to the new sound wall. She went to several community meetings that TDOT hosted to keep tabs on the upcoming work.
“I think the sound walls really have helped,” Morris said. “They had a (rubblizer) video, and the video was really loud.
“It’s not something I want to put up with, but I think the benefits of the work to 440 will be worth it.”
TDOT said the rubblizer machine can sound like fireworks. One engineer said it sounds like a Civil War re-enactment.
That work should begin at the end of April.
(0) comments
