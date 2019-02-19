If you’re noticing more water in your basement than ever before, you’re not the only one.
Neighbors in Inglewood said it’s a side effect of a city project. The city said it just rains a lot.
Storm water used to filter through cracked sewer lines in Inglewood, which is not what they’re intended for, so the city fixed it.
On Matthews Avenue, rain water runs down an incline when it rains. Some homeowners have ditches to collect it, but the ones without have spent thousands of dollars and years begging the city for help.
“A lot of praying that we don't flood and that our property isn't ruined,” Danielle Casey said of every time there’s been heavy rain in the forecast since 2015. The sump pumps in the property she owns next door haven’t stopped for two weeks.
“I dread rain,” she said. “Especially what we're having come this week.”
After 70 and nearly 80 years respectively, Casey said her homes only started flooding about three years ago.
“Basically they took away the only avenue of a storm drain system that we had,” she said.
She's referring to a city sewer line project.
Here's what we found out: In 2015, cracked sewer pipes in Inglewood were lined to keep storm water out.
The problem is, Casey said, they've been given no alternative storm draining solution.
“We have nowhere to put the storm water other than our backyards, and it's flooding our backyards,” she said.
The city said it’s not because of the sewer line patching and that the sewer lines weren't taking in enough water to cause problems now. They blame more rain in recent years.
“I can tell you since those sewer lines have been wrapped, we have dealt with more flooding, more storm water than we ever did since I have lived here in the 10 plus years,” Casey said.
Since the city won’t give permission to dig a ditch out front, Casey estimated they've spent more than $20,000 fighting water.
“All we're asking for is some help.”
The city said digging a ditch won’t help because the road isn’t at enough of an incline for the water to make it down to the storm drains at the end of the street,” said Casey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.