NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors of Nashville's fairgrounds are voicing their thoughts on the MLS stadium.

Darhonda Day has lived in the area for 56 years.

“I was born here. I fell in love here. My heart was broken here. My parents were married here," said Day.

Day said she believes Nashville deserves a stadium, but not at the fairgrounds.

“I think there may be a better place for it to happen. I’m not saying it shouldn’t happen in Nashville. The ones who have lived here 30 to 40 years, it’s not what we what we wanted.”

Despite the halt in the progress of the multi-million dollar stadium.

Day believes it’s going to happen.

“If they’re not moving forward now I don’t know what they’re stalling for because I honestly think they’re going to move forward period," said Day.

Agi Nemeskeri also lives in the area.

She said she knew about the plans for the stadium before moving in.

“I love sports! I support it. I wouldn’t care either way if it went forward or if it was halted for a little bit more.”

The local team and the mayor's office hope to have an update by February 6th.

