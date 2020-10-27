NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors of the Jolly family are speaking about safety concerns at their complex in East Nashville after the body of Laronda Jolly was found inside her home where she and her adult children lived who have developmental disabilities.
Neighbors tell NEWS4 they were shocked to learn about what happened but say police commonly patrol the area. Others tell NEWS 4 safety is overlooked by management.
"There have been times that I know that maintenance went in there," said Latonya Oboh. She says she was a former grounds keeper for the Riverchase Apartments, recently quitting because of poor conditions. "And I know that they’ve been in their enough times to find the body."
Oboh says she knew Laronda Jolly's children but not her.
"I’ve even said that one time they needed to do a check over there because something wasn’t right because they have allowed the kids to sign the lease," said Oboh.
"It just doesn’t make sense how this lady been living here since 2017 and y’all just now finding at the end of 2020 that she was dead," said Riverchase resident Stephanie Williams.
Williams says she saw police investigating when Jolly's body was discovered, however telling NEWS4 police can frequently be found at the complex siting several shootings in the last year.
Williams tells NEWS4 she already had concerns about safety at the complex, Jolly's death only worries her more.
"That just goes to show you that they're not doing they jobs out here," said Williams.
"Disability or not they should’ve reported that they’re momma wasn’t alive. That’s just that, just doesn’t make no sense to me."
NEWS4 reached out to management at the Riverchase Apartments for a statement but did not hear back by news time.
