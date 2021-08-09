NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday, investigators were piecing together what could have led a man to set his own home on fire with his father inside, and neighbors were left stunned.

“Just very, very, very shocking,” Bobby Bowling said. “[I] just, like, want to know more about what happened.” Bowling learned Sunday his neighbor Jim Hassey lost his life in a house fire. “Very happy guy,” he said. “Very nice, like always, like, said hey if you saw him.”

Shortly after, he learned Jim’s son was charged with setting it. “I like, knew them like, a little bit and never suspected that, and just like thought they were a pretty happy family,” Bowling said.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the house just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon, and found Hassey trying to escape through the back door of the home. He later died at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

A witness told investigators they saw Jim’s son, 26-year-old John Hassey, watching him from the back of the house, and that he told that witness “You can help him if you want.” John was found sitting on a curb several houses down and arrested for aggravated arson.

“Super scary and kind of, like, heart aching,” Bowling said.

John is being detained at the Davidson County Jail and additional charges are possible, according to Metro police.