NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Sylvan Park, there's an outcry for help from residents after two duplexes were torn down and now four "mega homes" are being built in their place, towering over others in the neighborhood.
Four 4,000 square foot homes are going to be built on two lots on Utah Avenue.
Neighbors say they're upset over how tall they are, how close they're crammed in together, and the overall look of the homes and that it doesn't match the rest of the aesthetic of the historic neighborhood.
"I think these homes on Utah Avenue because they have such a modern design and they've maxed out every possibility they have, I think they've really shocked the neighbors," said Kathleen Murphy who represents District 24 of the Metro Council.
Murphy says several residents have called her about the homes and the builder. "Unfortunately, this is one of those cases where they were able to take the rules and regulations and max it out. I've sent it into codes several times, just to double-check, and make sure that they're following the rules, and in this case, they are."
Neighbors like John Brassil, who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years, say they don't mind new buildings. They just want it to fit the style of the neighborhood.
"The problem is that there was an overlay for this area that was put before the council and there wasn't a lot of support for it," explained Brassil. "So, we failed to take action when we could have and now, I mean I'm not in favor of what they're doing, but they have a legal right to do it."
Neighbors say they're speaking up so that it doesn't happen again in other neighborhoods across town.
"It is an absolute slap in the face to anybody in this neighborhood who has invested in the aesthetic and the feel of this neighborhood whatsoever," said Adam Wakefield, who has lived in a house on Utah Avenue with his wife for the last two years. "The house I live in is over 100 years old. It would a travesty for someone to knock it down and build one of these monstrosities."
If something similar is happening in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to reach out to the councilperson in your district to review the overlay and zoning restrictions.
