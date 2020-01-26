NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Security camera video caught a person fighting with a mailbox, knocking it off in a Hermitage neighborhood early Sunday morning.
People living on Baton Rouge Drive say they are frustrated after seeing multiple mailboxes knocked off their post.
"I saw our mailbox laying on the front yard," said Shaun Medley who was fixing his mailbox Sunday night.
"I think its messed up. We shouldn't be out here in the middle of the night having to put a mailbox back together," Medley said.
Medley tells News 4, his house and several others were also targeted during the summer.
After watching the video of the person knocking off another neighbor's mailbox, he says he's glad its finally caught on camera.
Now he says he's planning to take extra steps to keep his mailbox from being targeted again.
"Frustrated enough to where I will have something else besides a fragile mailbox for the next time this happens especially during the night," Medley said. "Really they ought to be handcuffed and put in jail for vandalism."
