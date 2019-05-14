GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors in Gallatin are fighting plans to install a Greenway in their backyards, amid concerns it will be a liability.
“We bought our house for views like this,” Kyle Robinson said from his neighbor’s 39-acre backyard in Gallatin Tuesday, concerned his view could soon be of joggers, kids, and pets on a greenway.
“We all are in favor of greenways,” he explained. “I use a greenway here regularly across the street.”
Robinson and his wife worry a greenway will invade their privacy and infringe on their rights as property owners.
“We've got kids, we've got animals,” he said. “We basically have got access to the creek behind our house that we're not going to have access to anymore.”
The county has plans to expand a greenway through Gallatin as part of a sewage easement for a new school.
The county did not return News4’s call Tuesday, but White House Utility District confirmed it will be responsible for maintaining the sewage line and, in an email between Robinson and a land appraisal company obtained by News4, they indicate construction for a greenway will start in mid-June.
While the couple said they will be offered money for the property, they’ll still be considered the owners.
“We'll be paying taxes on property we can't use” Robinson said.
He is also concerned it will become a liability when someone steps off the greenway and onto their land.
“People won't understand or know because it's not public space,” he said. “We moved out here and built a house that we want to stay in – me, and my wife, and child - for a long time, and this is really making us question whether we can stay here long term.”
