Neighbors are not happy about a proposed cell tower in a Midstate community. The plan is to build it near Old Hickory Boulevard and Granwood Boulevard in Old Hickory.
Neighbors told News4 they'll take it to court if necessary.
Right now, it is not a done deal. A company, SCI Towers, is looking to put a cell tower around 140 feet tall.
"Our motto has been stick it somewhere else," Laura Smith, a neighbor said.
Smith is one of dozens in the community fighting to make sure the tower doesn't get built. She's lived in Old Hickory for 30 years and says the proposal will back up to her cul-de-sac.
"We want it somewhere that it's not an eyesore, doesn't make our property values plummet, doesn't affect our health. That's what we want," Smith said.
A community meeting with Metro's Codes Department helped answer questions on Thursday.
A representative said the company wanting to place the cell tower still needs to give them more documents before the application is finished. They'll need to meet seven conditions.
"If an applicant meets those conditions, we are legally required to issue that permit," Emily Lamb with the Codes Department said.
Some of those conditions include explaining why they want to build a cell tower at the location instead of grouping it with another and making sure it's far enough from neighboring properties.
"If ya'll disagree with our determination and that is certainly not personal, this happens all the time. You would file an appeal to the board of zoning appeals," Lamb said.
Smith hopes it doesn't get to that point.
"Living next to a cell tower, I will have to move and I don't want to leave my home," Smith said.
Once the application for the cell tower is done, the Metro Codes Department said they have 150 days to review it.
