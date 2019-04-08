Rutherford County neighbors claim they're ready to fight for their peace, quiet and property values. Meetings are being held this week over a proposed gun range on John Bragg Highway near the Cannon County line.
"The land is family land," said neighbor Michael Sliger, referring to his property nearby. "My wife's family, it's been either three or four, maybe even five generations. It's tranquil. It's God's country."
Sliger fears his family's about to lose that quiet with a possible new gun range in the area.
"We're not very happy about it," he said. "We're looking at losing property values. We're looking at large amounts of noise. We've got a thirty-acre horse farm. Gunfire and horses really don't mix."
The proposal's by Bullseye Gun, Gear and Pawn. They're seeking a rezoning that would allow retail on the land and a special exception that would allow the gun range.
The property's being discussed at a planning commission meeting Monday night while the Rutherford County Board of Zoning Appeals will look at it Wednesday.
"We just found out about it last week," said Sliger. "We felt like it's being slid underneath us."
A representative for Bullseye Gun, Gear and Pawn Monday declined an interview, saying the proposal is still in early stages. Paperwork shows they're looking to leave as many trees as possible in the area to act as a sound barrier.
Sliger said neighbors are going to fight this and have a petition of 60 signatures against the proposed range.
"We just don't think all of that mixes in our neighborhood," he said.
