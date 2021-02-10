NASHVILLE- Some neighbors are highlighting a dangerous residential intersection before someone gets seriously hurt in Metro Nashville.
Neighbors have witnessed cars speeding and driving right through the four-way stop at the intersection of Mossdale and Owendale Drive.
“It’s not one person, it’s not a couple of people, it’s not just young people, it’s everybody! They all do it,” Jerry Price says. He lives nearby.
Price is frustrated with several incidents of speeding, reckless driving for the last two years.
“It’s just so unnecessary there’s no reason to be going through this neighborhood at 50-60 miles an hour there’s just no reason for it,” said Price.
He says he wants something done before something bad happens.
“That’s what I’m more afraid of than anything is just driving through the front and killing me you know….I put the fence up for protection,” said Price.
Other neighbors like Barry Sloane also frustrated over the speeding in the area.
“We have some youth around here that I think they’ve been watching too many fast and furious movies and I’ve witnessed them personally taking off right here in front of my house and just speeding,” said Sloane
News4 reached out to Metro Police and they tell us they are aware of this intersection and they’ve done a number of patrols in the area.
We also filed an open records request with the county’s Traffic Bureau Division and found out there were 82 traffic violations in the vicinity over the last two years all ranging from drivers failing to stop, reckless driving and speeding.
“You can’t have a police officer sitting here 24 hours a day. I understand that but put something up a roundabout, speedbumps, I don’t care! And I’m telling you the rest of the neighbors don’t care either…they just want see it stop!” said Price.
